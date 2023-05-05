Executive coach Dr Katrina Burrus interviews the king of swimwear for her podcast







With just under two weeks to go to the Business Book Awards in London where his book is a finalist, Panos Papadopoulos, founder of Panos Emporio, has appeared in a podcast interview with Excellent International Leadership with Dr Katrina Burrus.

Panos spoke frankly with Dr Burrus on leadership, trend-setting, communication, trust and loyalty, in life and business, with reference to his autobiography, Panos: My Life, My Odyssey.

The interview and show notes can be found at mkbconseil.ch, while the show alone is on YouTube, embedded below.

Panos: My Life, My Odyssey, authored by Panos with Lucire publisher Jack Yan, is available directly through LID Publishing in London, and through Amazon and Barnes & Noble.



