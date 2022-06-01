





There’s no FOMO like the one you get when a book you’ve worked on for 10 months is launched—and your schedule (and, as it turned out, the ’flu), prevents you from attending the party on the other side of the world. But fortunately one of my best friends, Stefan Engeseth, attended in my place on Tuesday, at the Nobis Hotel in Stockholm, where another dear friend, Panos Papadopoulos, launched his autobiography to a celebrity audience and the Swedish media.

Here are a few images from the event, with Panos, Stefan, and LID Publishing’s COO Martin Liu, announcing Panos: My Life, My Odyssey to the world. The book, filled with gems of sound business advice and how Panos went from poverty to creating a multi-million-dollar enterprise, as well as behind-the-scenes celebrity stories, is available now from LID Publishing, and retailers in the UK and Europe. The US launch is in October, but buyers worldwide can order e-book versions now from Amazon and others.



Jack Yan is founder and publisher of Lucire.