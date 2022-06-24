The Ahoi Atlantic range, which comprises three watches, joins the German watchmaker’s growing line-up











Nomos Glashütte, the Sachsen-based watchmaker, has released its latest range, the Ahoi Atlantic.

Available in three versions, the Ahoi Atlantic is waterproof to a depth of 200 m. The company says they are 24–7 watches, which can be worn on any occasion, from formal to sporting events.

The three entries—Ahoi Atlantic, Ahoi Date Atlantic, and Ahoi Neomatik Atlantic—feature a textile strap woven for the company in France. The first two are driven by Nomos’s in-house DUW 5001 and DUW 5101 date movement calibres respectively, while the Neomatik has a new, slim automatic movement, also developed internally.





