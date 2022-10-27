





Zegna’s Outdoor collection takes the inspiration of the 100 km² Oasi Zegna nature reserve, with clothing that’s designed and engineered to last, with high performance and style.

Zegna has taken its luxury philosophy and combined it with comfort, functionality, and innovative textiles and construction. The collection comprises outerwear, knitwear, sweaters, trousers, and jersey underpinnings.

Zegna has created a new brand mark, called the Zegna 232 Road, referencing a 26 km road paved in the 1930s connecting Oasi Zegna to the local communities there.

The company has also partnered with La Sportiva, Garmin, Zai, TSL, Sigg and Kask for the Outdoor collection’s accessories.

With La Sportiva, there were the TX Top GTX boots, while Garmin has created the Venu 2 Plus smartwatch. TSL has partnered with Zegna on ski poles and snowshoes, while Zai has created high-performance skis. Sigg’s aluminium water bottle is finished with the 232 Road mark, and Kask provides the Zegna-branded Pluma ski helmet.

See zegna.com for online sales; the collection is also available through selected wholesalers.




















