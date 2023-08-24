Limited-edition footwear commemorates 60 years of the Porsche 911, a car designed by Porsche Design’s founder Butzi Porsche, and a Porsche enthusiast gathering at Laguna Seca.

















Porsche says it’s marking its 75th anniversary, though by our maths, the company began in 1931. However, 2023 does mark the 75th anniversary of the first car to bear the Porsche marque, the 356, which warranted the release of two footwear editions from Porsche Design and Puma.

The Heritage and Retro sneakers commemorate 60 years of the Porsche 911. Meanwhile, the Rennsport Reunion 7—Mirage Sport Tech athletic sneakers mark the gathering of Porsche enthusiasts at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca from September 28 to October 1.

Originally dubbed the 901, the car quickly gained its 911 name after a complaint by Peugeot, which used three-digit numbers with a 0 in the middle for its cars. The Retro sneaker has a narrow suede leather silhouette inspired by the 1972 Porsche 911S 2·5, before the car began gaining larger flares and wings. The light blue reflects the original car’s exterior colour and features the red stitching and the number 56 on the heel. It is limited to 1,972 pairs, and the pair’s number can be found on a leather flap attached to the side. The grille badge from the newly released Porsche 911 S/T appears on the front of the tongue and brown leather tag.

The second 911 celebration sneaker, the Heritage, is inspired by the new 911 S/T. It is finished in grey, inspired by the anniversary car’s exterior colour, and has a cognac brown tone on the lining, reflecting the car’s interior. The number 63 appears on the heel, referencing 1963. And here, Porsche Design is limiting the production to 1,963 pairs.

Each pair’s individual number appears on the underside of the tongue. The tongue also shows the 60 Years of Porsche 911 logo.

The Rennsport Reunion 7—Mirage Sport Tech trainers are more streetwear, and feature a chequered flag design, and accent colours of red and blue.

The Rennsport trainers are available for order from US$150 at Porsche Design stores on- and offline now. The 911 sneakers will be available for order on the 6th prox. at shop.porsche.com for US$160 a pair.









