Vijay Varma shows he’s a style icon once again; the CFDA and Genesis seek their next Asian-American or Pasifika talent; and Sarah Stage inks a promo deal.







Filmfare-winning actor Vijay Varma leads the campaign for John Jacobs Eyewear’s JJ Rhapsody collection, which blends music and fashion influences. The designs have metal detailing and some of the entries have angular frames. Prices range from ₹3200 to ₹6200.

Varma said in the release, ‘JJ Rhapsody flawlessly encapsulates the celebrated intersection of fashion and music, two important avenues of self-expression for artists throughout their journeys. It was truly a pleasure to be the face of this collection, showcasing timeless fashion and intricately crafted product details.’











The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) and luxury car marque Genesis have come together to support a mentoring programme for Asian-American and Pacific Island designers. Three will be chosen and sponsored by Genesis with a US$40,000 grant each to finance their designs as part of a five-month challenge. An immersion trip to South Korea is part of the journey, plus a meeting with the Onjium research institute’s fashion team. They’ll also receive mentoring from three lead mentors.

Mentors and advisory board members include Prabal Gurung, Jodie Turner-Smith and CFDA CEO Steven Kolb, among others.

Their collections are expected to be shown at Genesis House in NYC’s Meatpacking District next February, and a winning designer will receive an additional US$60,000 to develop their collection.

Finally, model and fitness coach Sarah Stage, with her two million-strong Instagram following, has apparently inked a brand promotional deal, according to Clubhouse Media. No other details were disclosed.



