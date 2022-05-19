







We can’t help but smile at this collaboration between Converse and Peanuts, Charles M. Schulz’s famed comic strip with Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Woodstock, and the gang.

There are both adults’ and children’s styles, including the Chuck 70 with a Woodstock camo print.

New Zealand will see four adult styles on the retail market: the Chuck 70 High Top in Soba (NZ$154·58); the Chuck Taylor All Star High Top in white (NZ$143·54); the unisex Chuck Taylor All Star High Top in Signal Red (NZ$143·54); and the unisex One Star Low Top in black (NZ$143·54).

For kids, there are four designs from the Chuck Taylor All Star range: two Junior styles in Signal Red and white (NZ$99·37); and two Toddler styles in the same colours (NZ$88·33). The collection launches May 25, and is available online (www.converse.com.au).









