





As promised at the time of its opening, Vans will hold a customs’ workshop at its Queen Street, Auckland, New Zealand store. On the 23rd, for Earth Day, artist Chippy Draws will be present to help Vans customers customize their tote bags and shoes, while his own creation will be on display.

Vans aficionados can purchase tote bags and shoes in-store to be customized, or bring an old pair from home for Chippy Draws to work on.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 23 at Vans’ Auckland store at 200 Queen Street.





