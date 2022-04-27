











The New Balance Made in USA collection conceived under Teddy Santis as creative director launches on April 28 at 10 a.m. at newbalance.co.nz and selected retailers.

The collection sees seasonal, limited-edition models of the 990v1, 990v2, and 990v3, as the 990 series itself celebrates its 40th anniversary. Prices range from NZ$140 to NZ$300 for the apparel, and the footwear comes in at NZ$370.

Santis is known as the founder of the New York apparel and lifestyle brand Aimé Leon Dore, and for his designs that have a New York sensibility.

‘As a brand, New Balance has always been drawn to non-traditional and independent creators, which is what makes Teddy such a perfect fit for New Balance Made in the USA,’ said Chris Davis, chief marketing officer and senior VP of merchandising for New Balance. ‘Not only does he have an incredibly authentic and passionate tie to New Balance, but he’s uniquely positioned to help preserve the history of Made, which is the foundation of the brand, while simultaneously guiding its evolution through his unique design sensibility.’

New Balance’s Made in USA line comprises 70 per cent or more US content.







