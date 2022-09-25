





Heirloom Amalgam, a new luxury ready-to-wear brand, dropped an eight-piece capsule built to transition from season to season, year after year, so your wardrobe is built on quality above quantity.

Founded by husband-and-wife duo, Scott and Amy Burr, Heirloom marries vintage Americana with military styles to create modern silhouettes in gender-neutral pieces. The denim-heavy collection features ’70s-inspired jumpsuits, James Bond-inspired shorts, and tasteful yet sexy overalls. Named after beloved personalities, like Rosie the Riveter, Bianca Jagger, and Jane Birkin, the fashion veterans manufacture each of their pieces in the USA. Whether rocking the Bianca Jane jumpsuit or the unisex crop V-neck T-shirt, the brand only uses high-quality fabrics to elevate each outfit.

From versatile workwear that’ll help you crawl out of WFH hibernation to off-duty leisurewear that doesn’t compromise on comfort, the brand weaves functionality into each design so you can run directly from the office to Friday afternoon happy hour. Each piece can be dressed up with a pair of pumps or kept casual with a pair of sneakers or sandals. Either way, you’ll look elevated wherever you go.

Follow Heirloom Amalgam on Instagram here.