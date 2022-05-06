Black-owned design label celebrates the 148th Run of the Roses and the Kentucky Derby’s own black heritage









Los Angeles-based streetwear brand Homme & Femme has launched a capsule collection in collaboration with Churchill Downs, celebrating the Kentucky Derby.

The Kentucky Derby Collection, launched to commemorate the 148th Run for the Roses and celebrating its black American legacy, comprises letterman jackets, workout blazers, T-shirts and trucker hats, featuring imagery of roses, horses, black horsemen, and trophies.

The label explains that the collaboration came about when Kentucky native Valerie Bruce shared with Homme & Femme designer Drew Evans her love of the Kentucky Derby. Evans then sought the collaboration with Churchill Downs, the home of the Kentucky Derby.

‘Being able to highlight the black legacy of the Kentucky Derby through this capsule is special to me and my brand. I am very thankful to be the one with the opportunity to do that,’ said Evans.

The capsule collection, priced between US$60 and US$600, is available online at hommefemmela.com.

















