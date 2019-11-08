3 Wise Men collaborates with Ubco on motorcycle and capsule collection

Honest and reliable—two values that 3 Wise Men and Ubco have in common. They’re unlikely bedfellows but have released a successful collaboration







Menswear label 3 Wise Men has collaborated with Ubco, creators of the award-winning 2 × 2 electric farm motorcycle.

Ubco prides itself on a utilitarian, rugged motorcycle in an iconic white, but, like so many vehicles before it—the Citroën 2CV and Renault 4 come to mind—it is set for a fashionable makeover.

The two companies have created a limited-edition, co-branded urban bike and capsule collection. The Ubco 3WM motorcycle eschews white for a blue, black and brown leather finish. The clothing collection, meanwhile, complements the motorcycle and can be worn while riding, or independently.

So far, five Ubco 3WM bikes have been made but more are being considered.

The collection itself comprises: poplin shirts with elbow patches and button-down collars (in eight colours); a waxed cotton quilted showerproof jacket (in navy and olive); a merino wool–Coolmax jersey also with elbow patches, and thumb holes (in black, navy or charcoal); raw selvedge denim jeans (blue and black); a canvas and leather satchel with suitcase handle sleeve, which can slot into the pannier rack on the motorcyle; leather key ring; and canvas bi-fold wallet.

3 Wise Men’s Richard Miles says, ‘We love the Ubco 2 × 2’s Kiwi essence and its heritage. In many ways it is like the 3 Wise Men brand itself, being born of the desire to provide honest, reliable apparel, that can keep a man looking stylish and on his game throughout the business day.

‘The colab allowed us not only to work with Ubco to add our vision to the bike, but also to extend our 3 Wise Men brand out of the office and into the urban jungle, with four great items of clothing and leather accessories that any man would be proud to own.’

Ubco CEO Timothy Allan adds, ‘The UBCO team is incredibly excited by what 3 Wise Men has done with the capsule range and the design team have been able to create a bike that matches the slick urban style of their collection. Our team have been able to retain the essential values of the bike—utility, reliability and sustainability—but blend it with an effortless urban style that is instantly recognizable and desirable. We can see real interest internationally for both the bike and the apparel.’













