











There’s still plenty of merchandising life in Netflix’s Stranger Things as it enters its fourth season, and this time, it’s Timex’s turn to get in on the act.

Timex has brought back three of its watches from the era of the TV show: its 1980s Camper, T80, and Atlantis designs.

‘With the Timex × Stranger Things collection, two cult franchises join forces to create a capsule that is intrinsic to this pop culture moment,’ says Shari Fabiani, senior vice-president, brand marketing and creative services for Timex Group. ‘Through rich storytelling and ageless design, these special-edition styles proudly resurrect one of history’s most expressive decades that transcends through all generations.’

For the collaboration, the Camper has an Indiglo backlight and hidden image, while the digital T80 and Atlantis have a customized alarm playing the Stranger Things melody. The Atlantis is also worn by the show’s Sheriff Hopper.

The watches retail for US$89 each, and are available online now at timex.com.