Paula Sweet’s Picture Book of Paris, a 227 pp., 400-photo volume that’s accurately described in its title, has now been released













Our print edition readers knew this was coming, and now it’s arrived: Paula Sweet’s Picture Book of Paris, featuring 400 colour photos taken from the City of Lights from October 2021 to February 2022, at a special introductory price at the time of writing of US$35·02, a 10 per cent discount from the regular retail of US$38·99.

For those seeking inspiration now that air travel is more open again, or just want a great gift, this is a very special publication, showing everyday Parisians going about their business. It is a very human-level book.

It has the sort of insight that a keen pair of eyes brings, blending a sense of discovery with insider knowledge of the French capital.

Paula writes, ‘Join me in experiencing the authentic daily life of this energetic and vital city, a world capital of creativity and compassion. Wander the back streets and landmarks with me, sit at a table at a sidewalk café, savour the delicacies and window-shop. Get inspired for your next trip.’

She adds, ‘Which is more important: the Eiffel Tower or a fresh croissant?’

It’s available now from Amazon.com.