



Eddie Wrey













Alexandre Mattiussi’s AMI label and Puma have collaborated on a sportswear collection with premium materials. With simple, bold colours and subtle branding, the unisex collection is said to celebrate family and friends.

Red, green, blue, black, and white form the foundational colours for the collection comprising caps, hats, shoes, T-shirts, hoodies, pants, bras, polos and more. Footwear silhouettes used in the collection include Puma’s classic Slipstream Lo, Suede Crepe, and the new Suede Mayu. AMI’s symbol, called the AMI de cœur, appears on the designs, with the Puma symbol merged into it.

Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan front the campaign for the collection, photographed by Eddie Wrey. ‘What I love the most about them is their energy and their individual style. That and they are clearly in love. Romeo and Mia embody very well the spirit of the collection,’ said Mattiussi.

‘This was a real and authentic collaboration; both of our teams brought a lot of ideas to the table, and we were able to design a timeless and elevated classic sportswear collection for today’s consumer,’ said Heiko Desens, Puma’s global creative director.

The collection hits AMI stores on March 16, and March 19 at Puma stores, puma.com, amiparis.com, and selected retailers.

























