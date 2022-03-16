





Ezra Petronio



French footballer Kylian Mbappé has been named Hublot’s ambassador, promoting its new, simpler design æsthetic.

The campaign has been shot by Ezra Petronio.

‘It was an honour to pose for Ezra as he worked to capture the person I really am. I love simplicity, and the beauty of lasting things that have soul,’ said Mbappé in a release.

Petronio added, ‘What I love more than anything when creating a portrait is to capture that spark that is unique to each one of us—whatever that may be. And to evoke emotion in the viewer so that nothing can distract the gaze from the essence of the subject.

‘What fascinates me about Kylian—apart from his creativity, virtuosity and the perfection of his art—is his passion, his intelligence and the inner strength that drives him.’

Mbappé joins other Hublot ambassadors such as Chiara Ferragni, Pelé, Usain Bolt, and Novak Djoković.