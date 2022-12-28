







Singer–songwriter Kun, a.k.a. Cai Xukun, has shown TAG Heuer’s Carrera Year of the Rabbit chronograph, a limited edition of 500 units for the Chinese market, in a promotional film.

The black, red and gold colour combination on the watch signifies good fortune for the year ahead. There are rabbit motifs in the design: the embossed stripes on the dial represent the rabbit’s fur; and the centre of the sapphire glass on the case back has an embossed red rabbit.

The watch is based around the existing Carrera series and its motorsport inspiration, with a tachymeter scale on the black ceramic fixed bezel. Inside is the Heuer 02 automatic movement visible through the case back, with an 80-hour power reserve. The strap is in black calfskin with beige stitching.

The lunar New Year begins on the Gregorian calendar on January 22, 2023.