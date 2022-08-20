









Aston Martin has announced its V12 Vantage Roadster, limited to 249 customer examples, all of which have already been sold ahead of its release.

The V12 Vantage Roadster features Aston Martin’s 5·2-litre V12 twin-turbo powertrain, developing 700 PS and 753 Nm. Transmission is a ZF eight-speed automatic with limited slip differential in the rear.

It reaches 100 km/h in 3·6 s, and has a top speed of 322 km/h (200 mph).

The aerodynamics help the Roadster generate 216 kg of downforce, which is up to ten times what the series production Vantage Roadster generates.

The front bumper, bonnet, front wings and side sills are in carbonfibre to reduce weight. The rear bumper and deck lid are made of composite. Unlike the coupé, there is no standard rear wing.

Wheels are a whopping 21 inches with different front and rear profiles.

The Roadster features Sports Plus seats in semi-aniline leather, with carbonfibre performance seats that save 7·3 kg on weight as an option.

There is also a lightweight battery, while the exhaust system is made from lightweight stainless steel.

Suspension hardware is shared with the V12 Vantage but the adaptive dampers have been retuned. The carb0n ceramic brakes are also shared with the coupé.

Production commences in the third quarter of 2022 with deliveries commencing in the fourth.


























