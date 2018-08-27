Lamborghini releases Aventador SVJ, a potent 781 PS flagship with a Nürburgring lap record

Lamborghini takes the Aventador to new heights, with a 781 PS V12 flagship that doesn’t rely on turbocharging or supercharging









Lamborghini has shown its Aventador SVJ, the flagship of its V12 cars, with a limited production run of 900.

It has set a production-car record at the Nürburgring-Nordschleife of 6:44·97 minutes for a lap, and can reach a top speed of over 350 km/h. Its 0–100 km/h time is 2·8 s.

The engine hasn’t been subject to turbo- or supercharging: it’s a naturally aspired V12 developing 781 PS (770 hp) and 720 Nm (at 6,750 rpm). The car has four-wheel steering and four-wheel drive, and at 1,525 kg, has a power-to-weight ratio of 1·98 kg/hp.

Lamborghini’s principal goal was to create 40 per cent more downforce on both axles with a 1 per cent improvement on the drag coefficient relative to the Aventador SV. Active aerodynamics and a reworking of the suspension are among the SVJ’s enhancements.

The Aventador SVJ made its first official appearance at the Quail, a Motorsports Gathering, at Monterey Car Week in California. The initials stand for Superveloce Jota.

An even rarer version, the SVJ 63, was unveiled at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Élégance. As its name suggests, only 63 will be made, the number commemorating the year Lamborghini was founded, 1963.

The SVJ commences at €349,116 in Europe excluding taxes; £291,667 in the UK, US$517,770 (including GGT) in the US; 7,559,285元 in China; and ¥51,548,373 in Japan.





















































