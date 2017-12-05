Lamborghini launches Urus ‘super-SUV’ at Sant’Agata, tying it to LM002 spiritual predecessor







Lamborghini has unveiled its Urus, the production version of its ‘super-SUV’ originally previewed in 2012 as a concept.

Named after the ancestor of modern cattle, rather than a Spanish fighting bull as with many Lamborghinis, the Urus was shown at a première at the company’s home of Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy.

Like other luxury car makers not traditionally in the SUV market, Lamborghini has given the public years—and a licensed a Hot Wheels miniature to Mattel—to get used to the idea. Sister brand Bentley, also part of the Volkswagen group, had previewed an SUV years before the Bentayga, and Aston Martin is currently doing the same with its DBX concept, unveiled in 2015.

Lamborghini had ventured into the off-road market once before, with the LM002 of the mid-1980s, nicknamed the ‘Rambo Lambo’. That time, Lamborghini had purposely built a vehicle that could be used for serious off-roading, with the intent of selling it to the oil exploration industry, and powered it with V12s from the Countach supercar and powerboats.

This time, it’s all more civilized, with the Urus meant more for roads with the occasional jaunt off the Tarmac. Being part of the Volkswagen group, there are commonalities under the skin with the Porsche Cayenne.

Nevertheless, Lamborghini still showed an example of the LM002 at the launch, as well as its current Aventador and Huracán sport models.

The Urus shares the modern models’ angular styling, and a sleek window line to hide its taller proportions. It is not as extreme as the concept, but many of the details are shared. However, the production model has more conventional door handles and loses the louvres on the bonnet.

The Urus goes on sale in 2018.





























