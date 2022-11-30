The limited-edition Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato is a surprise from the Sant’Agata firm, toughening up the V10 super sports to take on rougher terrain















We’ve heard of crossovers—cars that blend off-road characteristics or æsthetics with a driving position that’s not too high, but Lamborghini’s idea of crossing genres is far more special.

Take the Huracán Evo V10 super sports and blend it with the accoutrements from the rally world, such as reinforced sills, underbody protection, bigger wheel arches and a rear diffuser, not to mention wider tracks front and rear and 44 mm more ground clearance, and you have the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato.

The Sterrato is being shown at Art Basel, Miami Beach, a nod to its avant-garde nature. Lamborghini says it’s on-brand, as it’s ‘brave, authentic and unexpected.’

Its vehicle dynamics’ system includes a rally mode for low-grip conditions, while its custom 19-inch tyres ensure grip on gravel and Tarmac. Inside, instrumentation includes a digital inclinometer, a compass, a geographic coordinate indicator, and steering angle indicator.

At its heart is the familiar 5·2-litre V10 developing 610 PS, delivering the Sterrato to 100 km/h in 3·4 s and giving it a top speed of 260 km/h.

The Sterrato is limited to 1,499 units, with production commencing February 2023.












