Prince William plays polo for charity at Maserati tour leg; La Martina designs commemorative shirts







Stuart Wilson

After HRH Prince Harry played polo for his charity, his brother, HRH Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, played for the Maserati team as part of the company’s international polo tour, at the Beaufort Polo Club in Tetbury, Gloucestershire on Sunday. The match was in aid of Child Bereavement UK and Fields in Trust, the latter of which the Duke is patron.

The Duke played in the match as part of the tour’s UK leg alongside England international Malcolm Borwick, and Bruce Merivale-Austin and Henry Porter. On the opposing Dhamani 1969 team were HH Maharaja Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur, Karan Thapar, Nina Clarkin and Olly Tuthill.

VIPs present included Lady Violet Manners, Ricky and Sheena Kothari, Andreea Panciuc, Kitty Spencer, Narendra Singh, Alejandra Borwick, Adrian Simonetti, and Gachi Ferrari.

Dhamani 1969 won 7–6½, with Porter the Most Valuable Player.

Maserati showed off its range at the venue, including its latest Levante SUV. Apparel company La Martina is its co-sponsor, having created a unique polo shirt for the Maserati team to mark its support.

The shirt is made of silk from Como, and only four have been made, one for each player.

La Martina has also created a Beaufort Edition polo shirt to commemorate the UK leg, with embroidered La Martina and Maserati logos, and a Union Jack printed on the front.

The next leg is in Spain on July 22, at the Santa Marìa Polo Club in Sotogrande.

































Stuart Wilson

