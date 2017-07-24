Sponsored video: Genesis challenges the German heavyweights with some light humour

A Lucire special promotion





Genesis’s challenger to the German trio of Mercedes-Benz S-Klasse, Audi A8 and BMW 7er looks very much the part, and shows that this flagship brand has what it takes to challenge established thinking.

But just how do you break into a market that the Germans have quietly held for decades? With a bit of cheek.

The US campaign for Genesis’s top model sees a chauffeur-driven, export-badged G90 (EQ900 in Korea) where the driver and an unexpected occupant—a celebrity’s dog—mount a challenge against each other.

Since the chauffeur doesn’t want his pride and joy to be soiled, he engages in some quick cornering: after all, the G90 isn’t scared of tricky roads while keeping its human passengers cosseted. There’s no denying, either, that the G90 has excellent rear space and refinement, which we’ve noted at a sister publication.

There’s none of the usual stark camera work placing metal and technology front and centre—that would have been too tryhard. Instead, Genesis has carved its own direction, and it’s hoped that buyers who want something different will get it.

Not only that, the US market has shown that it’s always ready to embrace new things and there’s one big rule to remember there when it comes to luxury cars: even rich people like a good bargain.

The campaign was directed by Wayne McClammy, with production by LA’s Hungry Man Productions and German’s Bigfish. Elle Evans plays the “it” girl in the rear seat—she had appeared in Robin Thicke and Pharrell’s ‘Blurred Lines’ video.

In the US, the Genesis G90 retails at US$68,100 and is powered by a 3·3-litre twin turbo V6 developing 365 hp. In keeping with Genesis’s tradition, there are gadgets galore, with lane assist, smart cruise control, blind-spot detection, head-up display, and automatic emergency braking; the navigation screen is a hefty 12·3 inches and displays in HD, and there’s a Lexicon 17-speaker sound system. On the home market in Korea, a few more engine choices are available, including a V8.



