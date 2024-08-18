

I met Mandi Kingsbury in the wake of 9-11. The New Zealand-born jewellery designer, stylist, artist, former World of Wearable Art Supreme Award winner (1994), and international fashion director is well known in the UAE, and indeed all around the GCC, where she had worked for years. She also told me that she had multiple sclerosis, but it never prevented her from living her life to the full for a moment. If you weren’t aware of this fact, you wouldn’t even notice the condition.

Unfortunately, two months ago, Mandi was admitted to hospital in Dubai. Five weeks ago, she suffered a severe MS attack that left her paralysed, unable to eat, drink or speak. She is, however, fully aware of her surroundings.

On Sunday, she made it home to New Zealand after an Airbus A380 flight that required 11 seats to accommodate her stretcher and her support crew. Two days ago, she made it home to Christchurch where she is with family and where she can receive rehabilitation treatment.

Because of her pre-existing condition, Mandi was unable to get insurance for what happened, and, with the blessing of Mandi’s partner Gerry and her family, former Good editor-in-chief Carolyn Enting has set up a Give a Little page to cover some of her medical costs.

Those costs soared to nearly US$100,000 and look set to rise, and we ask readers to take Carolyn’s and our leads and help out. Please donate here.



Jack Yan is founder and publisher of Lucire.