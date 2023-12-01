Closing off its centenary year, Fila’s trendy Fusion sub-brand and China’s Team Wang Design—whose motto is ‘Know yourself, make your own history’—collaborate on a capsule collection











Fila Fusion and Team Wang Design have collaborated on a capsule collection and a concept show at Shanghai C-Park Haisu.

The capsule, entitled Dong, represents the Chinese terms for east and movement, and represents the belief behind the collection, ‘Movement from the East’.

Under Team Wang Design creative director Jackson Wang, the collection has been inspired by parkour, and includes full-body outfits featuring traditional oriental printing and dyeing, using both brands’ colours of black and blue. It blends Team Wang Design’s gender-neutral approach with Fila Fusion’s avant-garde style in an attempt to woo younger customers.

Jackson Wang said, ‘As the brand that represents the east in this partnership, Team Wang design wants to emphasize the belief and vision of the brand and how essential the concept of “movement” is.

‘In the world we live in, we are constantly seeking our own standards of happiness. We are consistently moving towards our dreams and destinations. All the unseen perseverance is fulfilled with meanings because of passion. The reality of the hills and valleys of challenges within the journey is eye opening, and believe it or not, we are the centre of it all. Amongst the hardships, you, yourself is the key. Not anyone else, not anything else. lf you decide to keep going, the journey continues. Keep going, know yourself, make your own history.’

Team Wang CEO and co-founder Henry Cheung added, ‘Team Wang Design has always been committed to constantly breaking boundaries, subverting the public’s conventional impression of Team Wang Design, and gradually interpreting it into a new way of life. We hope to inspire every audience to embrace and overcome their fears, always maintain curiosity and enthusiasm for the world, do what they love, and create new history with us.’

Kelly Jiang, president of Fila Fusion, said, ‘This is one of the major initiatives in Fila Fusion’s Stay in Fusion new brand concept that was unveiled this year. As a young trendy sports brand under Fila, Fusion’s multifaceted vitality and support for young niche sport are highly compatible with Team Wang Design’s philosophy.’ Jiang sees the concept as one that disrupts the status quo.

Fila was founded in Italy a century ago, in 1923, and wound up in the hands of its Korean licensee in 2007 when it was sold off by a US hedge fund.