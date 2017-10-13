Erdem × H&M look book images revealed

Hennes & Mauritz has released the look-book images from its collaboration with Erdem, photographed by Michal Pudelka. Pudelka wanted to convey a feeling of Englishness, according to the company. The venue was the same as the one where the print campaign and the Baz Luhrmann promo for the Erdem × H&M collaboration was filmed.

‘It was such a pleasure to see how Michal translated the mood of the collection and I love how we played with different elements, such as the flowers, to enhance the spirit of Erdem × H&M even more,’ said Erdem Moralioglu.

