Puma announces Big Sean is new spokesman and design collaborator





Puma has announced that Grammy-nominated recording artist Big Sean is its new global ambassador. Big Sean will also work with Puma as a creative collaborator, designing his first collection for a spring 2018 release.

The multi-platinum recording star will first front for Puma Classics, wearing items from the line including the iconic Puma Suede and Clyde shoes and TT7 track jacket and pant, before becoming the face of the campaign in summer 2017. Puma will also sponsor Sean’s I Decided summer tour.

‘We are thrilled to have Big Sean on board. Anyone who’s followed him throughout his career will know that his talent goes beyond music. His passion for creativity and individuality is very strong. We’ve already kicked off the design process with Sean and we’re glad to see a fusion of his unique style and Puma’s sports heritage coming through,’ said Adam Petrick, Puma’s global director for brand marketing.

