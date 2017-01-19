Unique Porsche 911R at Sotheby’s auction pays tribute to Steve McQueen
All Porsche 991s—that’s the latest generation of 911s—look good but if this pays tribute to Steve McQueen, then even better. This 911R (of which 991 were made) is a one-off, not a limited edition. It’s light, the six makes 372 kW, it has a proper six-speed manual gearbox, and there’s a McQueen quote from his car racing movie, Le Mans, in the door sills (although they have added an extra space into his surname). The quotation reads, ‘Racing is life. Anything that happens before or after is just waiting.’
There’s no actual McQueen family endorsement: its first owner, from what we gather, happens to be a fan. It’s no. 967 out of 991, a number intentionally chosen by the first owner to commemorate the début of the original 911R, in 1967. The real plus side is that 25 per cent of its hammer price above reserve, with a minimum of €25,000, will be given to child cancer charity Institut Gustave Roussy. More at the Sotheby’s website here.—Jack Yan, Publisher, Lucire
Leave a Reply