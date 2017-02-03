Riccardo Tisci leaves Givenchy

Women’s Wear Daily has broken the news that Riccardo Tisci has left Givenchy.

Tisci’s last collections for the brand were his menswear and haute couture ones, shown in Paris in January. He departed at the end of the month amicably, according to the trade newspaper.

His final designs for Givenchy will be red-carpet ones for the Grammy Awards and the Oscars.

WWD speculates that Tisci could be heading to Versace.

No successor has been named.

Bernard Arnault, CEO of Givenchy parent company LVMH, stated, ‘The chapter Riccardo Tisci has written with the house of Givenchy over the last 12 years represents an incredible vision to sustain its continuous success, and I would like to warmly thank him for his core contribution to the house’s development.’

Tisci said, ‘I want to thank the LVMH group and M. Bernard Arnault for giving me the platform to express my creativity over the years. I now wish to focus on my personal interests and passions.’

