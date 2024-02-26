

Alan Raga



Navjot Kaur was crowned Miss World Aotearoa New Zealand earlier this month, and is now in India representing her country at Miss World.

Before she flew out, she sat down for a one-on-one TV interview with Miss World Aotearoa director Nigel Godfrey.

Kaur, 27, was born and brought up in south Auckland, New Zealand by her single mother. She is the middle of three sisters. After graduating from the University of Auckland, she became a front-line police officer.

She is now a personal trainer and real estate agent. Her passion in life is giving back to the community, something that she believes that the Miss World New Zealand platform will afford her the opportunity to do. She has become a Kidscan ambassador and is looking forward to working with the charity upon her return from India.

